Jan 26 FB Financial Corp -

* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 revenue rose 22.2 percent to $60.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.43

* Says net interest income was $29.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $27.6 million for Q3 of 2016

* Quarterly net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (nim) of 3.99% up 14 basis points from q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: