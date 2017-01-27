UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Elior Group :
* Q1 revenue 1.594 billion euros ($1.70 billion)
* Full-Year outlook confirmed
* Consolidated revenue totaled 1,594 million euros for Q1 of FY 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources