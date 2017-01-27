Jan 27 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge announces privatization of midcoast energy
partners lp and provides update on enbridge energy partners
strategic review
* Enbridge Inc - total consideration paid by enbridge for
these units will be approximately US$170 million.
* Enbridge Inc says mep is partial owner of Enbridge Energy
Partners LP's ("eep") natural gas gathering and processing
business
* Enbridge Inc - strategic review of eep is ongoing and is
expected to continue through Q2 of 2017.
* Enbridge Inc says enbridge will continue working closely
with eep on strategic review
