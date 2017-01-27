Jan 27 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
* Air Products reports strong fiscal 2017 first quarter
results
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47 from continuing
operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.15
* Q1 sales $1.883 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.95 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $6.00 to
$6.25
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - expects fiscal 2017
adjusted EPS of $6.00 to $6.25, which at midpoint, represents an
increase of nine percent over last year
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - capital expenditure
forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1 billion on a
GAAP and non-GAAP basis
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc- for fiscal 2017 Q2, air
products expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations of
$1.30 to $1.40
* Air Products and Chemicals - likely to incur additional
costs for business separation, cost reduction,asset
actions,pension settlements in future periods
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.38, revenue view $7.95
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: