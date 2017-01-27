Jan 27 Midcoast Energy Partners LP
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for
fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to
acquire all publicly held common units
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - deal for US$170.2 million.
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - EECI will acquire, for cash,
all of outstanding publicly held common units of MEP at a price
of US$8.00 per common unit
* Midcoast Energy - upon conversion of subordinated units
owned by EEP, EEP will own approximately 52 percent of MEP's
then outstanding common units
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - board of general partner of
MEP, unanimously approved merger agreement
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - board of directors of its
general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of
$0.3575 per unit
