Jan 27 Xerox Corp :
* Xerox adds two new directors to board
* Xerox Corp - chief executive officer, Jeff Jacobson,
joined Xerox's board of directors, effective January 26, 2017.
* Says Richard Harrington, who has served on board since
2004, will also retire and will not stand for re-election
* Xerox Corp - appointments are effective January 26, 2017
