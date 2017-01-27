Jan 27 Hill-rom Holdings Inc :
* Hill-Rom reports fiscal first quarter financial results
and reaffirms 2017 full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share
and cash flow guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $637 million versus I/B/E/S view $654.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.79
excluding items
* Sees FY revenue up about 1 percent
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 2 to 3 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $2.72
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* On a constant currency basis, qtrly revenue declined 3
percent
