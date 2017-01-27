Jan 27 South State Corp

* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* South State Corp- Increased dividend paid to common shareholders during 2016 by 23.5%, or $0.23 per share, compared 2015

* South State Corp- Non-taxable equivalent net interest income was $80.6 million for Q4 of 2016, a $645,000 decrease from Q3 of 2016

* South State Corp- Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 9 basis points from Q3 of 2016 and declined by 23 basis points from Q4 of 2015