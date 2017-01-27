Jan 27 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus Investment partners prices public offerings of
common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in
connection with pending acquisition of Ridgeworth Investments
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says gross proceeds from
offerings will be approximately $200 million
* Virtus Investment Partners says priced offerings,
consisting of 910,000 shares of its common stock at a price to
public of $110.00/share
* Virtus Investment Partners says has priced offerings
consisting of 1 million shares of 7.25% mandatory convertible
preferred stock at $100.00 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: