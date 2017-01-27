EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 Select Medical Holdings Corp :
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces estimate of results for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 in connection with refinancing discussions
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $1.046 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.286 billion
* Select Medical Holdings Corp says expects its adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 be in range of $460 million to $470 million
* Sees Q4 net income $17 million to $25 million; sees FY net income $122 million to $130 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: