* Harris corporation to sell its government it services
business to veritas capital for $690 million
* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management franchise,
primarily serving faa, is not part of divestiture and will
remain with harris
* Harris corp - expects to benefit from use of cash proceeds
and restructuring related to divestitures
* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management business will
now operate as part of company's electronic systems segment
* Harris - as a result, harris will have three business
segments with no changes to its communication systems or space
and intelligence systems segments
* Harris -to benefit from cash proceeds,restructuring
actions resulting in fiscal 2018 net dilution in range of
$0.10-$0.15 per diluted share
