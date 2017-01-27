Jan 27 Chevron Corp :

* Chevron reports fourth quarter net income of $415 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 sales $30 billion versus I/B/E/S view $33.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chevron Corp - international upstream operations earned $809 million in Q4 2016 compared with $593 million a year earlier

* Says U.S. Downstream operations were breakeven in Q4 2016 compared with earnings of $496 million a year earlier

* Chevron corp - U.S. Upstream operations earned $121 million in Q4 2016 compared with a loss of $1.95 billion from a year earlier

* Chevron Corp - international downstream operations earned $357 million in Q4 2016 compared with $515 million a year earlier

* Chevron says Q4 international refinery crude oil input of 801,000 barrels per day in Q4 2016 increased 18,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* Chevron - international upstream net oil-equivalent production of 1.99 million barrels per day in Q4 2016 increased 33,000 barrels per day, or 2 percent

* U.S. Downstream refinery crude oil input in q4 2016 decreased 21 percent to 721,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* Chevron - U.S. Upstream net oil-equivalent production of 682,000 barrels per day in Q4 2016 was down 37,000 barrels per day, or 5 percent, from a year earlier

* Chevron Corp - total debt at Dec. 31, 2016 stood at $46.1 billion, an increase of $7.5 billion from a year earlier

* Chevron corp - "our 2016 earnings reflect low oil and gas prices we saw during year"

* Chevron - "we are well positioned to improve earnings and be cash flow balanced in 2017 through continued tight spending and cost control"