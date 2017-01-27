Jan 27 American Superconductor Corp
* AMSC announces preliminary third quarter fiscal 2016
results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $26 million to $27 million
* For Q3 of fiscal year 2016, AMSC expects its revenues to
be in range of $26 - $27 million
* Revenues are expected to increase in both wind and grid
segments in third fiscal quarter compared to same quarter a year
ago
* For Q3 co expects its net loss to be in range of $2.5 -
$3.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $23.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into market issuance sales agreement with FBR
capital markets to sell $10.0 million of shares through FBR
* Proceeds from atm are expected to be used to fund growth
initiatives in company's grid segment
