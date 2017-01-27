Jan 27 Lowe's Companies Inc -

* Announces new $5 billion share repurchase program

* New repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to previous program's balance, which was $627 million as of Oct. 28, 2016

* New repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to previous program's balance