UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Lowe's Companies Inc -
* Announces new $5 billion share repurchase program
* Announces new $5 billion share repurchase program
* New repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to previous program's balance, which was $627 million as of Oct. 28, 2016
* New repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to previous program's balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources