Jan 27 Royal Bank Of Canada -
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase
program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* To enter agreement with a third party to repurchase shares
that will take place between February 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017
* RBC will enter into an agreement with a third party to
repurchase a maximum of 14.2 million common shares
* Repurchase program will form part of RBC's normal course
issuer bid for up to 20 million common shares announced on May
26, 2016
