* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan

* Says Linaclotide is approved in Japan as first prescription treatment for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

* Says patients in phase III cc trial in Japan continue to receive open-label Linaclotide for an additional 52 weeks

* Astellas Pharma -top-line trial results indicate that linaclotide-treated patients showed statistically significant improvement compared to placebo-treated patients

* Says most common adverse event reported in this trial was diarrhea