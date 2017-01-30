Jan 30 IHS Markit Ltd :
* IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends
through may 2018
* IHS Markit - board to increase size of co's August 2016
share repurchase authorization from up to $1.5 billion to up to
$2.25 billion of IHS Markit shares
* Board agreed to extend termination date of co's August
2016 share repurchse authorization from Nov 30, 2017 to may 31,
2018
* IHS Markit - modified share repurchase authorization will
be funded using co's existing cash or through incurrence of
short- or long-term indebtedness
