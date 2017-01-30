EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 30 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc
* Gemphire announces interim LDL-C lowering data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial
* Says it looks forward to sharing top-line results from the trial in June 2017
* Says expects to complete enrollment of COBALT-1 by end of February
* Says expects to report top-line results in june 2017 for all enrolled HOFH patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.