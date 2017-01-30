AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana provides operational update on Don Mario's CIL project
* Orvana Minerals Corp says re-commissioning of carbon-in-leach circuit ( "CIL project") at company's Don Mario mine is near completion
* Orvana Minerals Corp says total capital costs for CIL project are expected to be in line with capital cost estimate commissioned by company in 2016
* Anticipates CIL circuit will deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80 pct compared to current average gold recoveries
* Expected increase in gold ounces produced will positively impact unitary cash costs and provide free cash flow in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.