Jan 30 New Residential Investment Corp
* New residential announces acquisition of MSRS, estimated
preliminary financial results and increase in 1Q17 dividend
* Sees Q4 2016 core earnings per share $0.59 to $0.63
* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share $2.12 to $2.16
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.09 to $2.13
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* To buy MSRS and related servicer advances for a purchase
price of approximately $950 million and $32 million,
respectively
* New residential's board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.48 per common share for Q1 of 2017
* Quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share for Q1 of
2017, up from $0.46 per common share in Q4 of 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* New Residential to purchase approximately $97 billion UPB
of seasoned agency MSRS and related servicer advances from
Citimortgage Inc
