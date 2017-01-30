Jan 30 New Residential Investment Corp

* New residential announces acquisition of MSRS, estimated preliminary financial results and increase in 1Q17 dividend

* Sees Q4 2016 core earnings per share $0.59 to $0.63

* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share $2.12 to $2.16

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.09 to $2.13

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* To buy MSRS and related servicer advances for a purchase price of approximately $950 million and $32 million, respectively

* New residential's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share for Q1 of 2017

* Quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share for Q1 of 2017, up from $0.46 per common share in Q4 of 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Residential to purchase approximately $97 billion UPB of seasoned agency MSRS and related servicer advances from Citimortgage Inc