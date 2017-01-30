Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and
create a powerful innovation engine
* Keysight Technologies Inc says transaction expected to be
immediately accretive
* Keysight Technologies Inc says deal for approximately $1.6
billion
* Keysight Technologies Inc under terms of agreement, Ixia
shareholders will receive $19.65 per share in cash
* Keysight Technologies Inc sees annual cost synergies of
$60 million from deal, of which $50 million is expected to be
achieved within 24 months
* Keysight Technologies Inc says revenue synergies are
expected to be in excess of $50 million by year three and $100
million by year five from deal
* Keysight Technologies Inc says entered voting agreements
with Errol Ginsberg, chairman of board of Ixia, Katelia Capital
Group, collective owners of about 23% of Ixia's stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: