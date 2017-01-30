Jan 30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :

* Booz Allen Hamilton announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.74

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.69

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 4 to 6 percent

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - as of December 31, 2016, total backlog was $13.5 billion, compared to $12.1 billion as of December 31, 2015

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp- for full year, we expect revenue to increase in range of four to six percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $5.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for FY fiscal 2017 revenue guidance, are raising bottom and top end of guidance discussed on Nov. 2, 2016

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp- at bottom line, we expect 2017 diluted EPS to be $1.65 to $1.69 and adjusted diluted EPS to be $1.70 to $1.74

* 13 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share, payable on Feb. 28, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company "remains on track to achieve full-year objectives"