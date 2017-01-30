Jan 30 Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation announces 2016 production and costs, 2017 guidance, and Glencore pre-payment facility

* Americas Silver Corp sees 2017 silver production 2.0 - 2.5m oz.

* Americas Silver Corp sees consolidated 2016 silver production of 2.4 million silver ounces

* Americas Silver Corp sees 2017 silver equivalent production 5.5 - 6.0m oz.

* Americas Silver Corp says entered into a low interest rate $15 million concentrate pre-payment facility with Metagri S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Glencore PLC

* Americas Silver Corp says proceeds of $15 million pre-payment facility used to support development costs for San Rafael zinc-lead-silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico