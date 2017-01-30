Jan 30 Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale

* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $195 million current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020

* Engility Holdings Inc- company announced that it is reiterating its 2016 revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $608 million current principal outstanding B2 term loan maturing in 2023

* Engility Holdings Inc- company anticipates repricing transaction will be completed in February 2017

* Engility Holdings Inc- it has made total principal payments of approximately $37 million since end of Q3 of 2016