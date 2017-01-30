AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $195 million current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility Holdings Inc- company announced that it is reiterating its 2016 revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $608 million current principal outstanding B2 term loan maturing in 2023
* Engility Holdings Inc- company anticipates repricing transaction will be completed in February 2017
* Engility Holdings Inc- it has made total principal payments of approximately $37 million since end of Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.