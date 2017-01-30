Jan 30 New Gold Inc

* New Gold achieves 2016 production guidance at lower costs, provides rainy river update, 2017 guidance and announces board and management changes

* New Gold Inc says full-year gold production of 381,663 ounces achieved mid-point of guidance range of 360,000 to 400,000 ounces

* New Gold Inc says 2016 copper production of 102 million pounds exceeded high end of guidance range of 81 to 93 million pounds by 10%

* New Gold Inc says 2017 gold production to increase to 380,000 to 430,000 ounces, benefitting from targeted first production at rainy river in September

* Sees copper production to remain consistent at 100 to 110 million pounds for 2017

* New Gold Inc sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $825 to $865 per ounce, including total cash costs of $395 to $435 per ounce

* Sees operating expense of $630 to $670 per gold ounce and $1.25 to $1.45 per copper pound in 2017

* Hannes Portmann, currently president of co, to become president and chief executive officer of co