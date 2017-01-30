Jan 30 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* AMG reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $2.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $550.3 million

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - company initiates quarterly cash dividend

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc- AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $727 billion at December 31, 2016

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says economic EPS of $3.80 for Q4

* Q4 revenue view $563.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affiliated managers group inc says for q4 of 2016, revenue was $550.3 million, compared to $589.8 million for same period of 2015

* Affiliated Managers-given post-election expectations for regulatory reform,economic growth,"high-conviction" active managers can outperform passive products