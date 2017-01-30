Jan 30 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Fairfax announces cash tender offer for senior notes by way of modified dutch auction

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - commencement of cash tender offers to purchase a targeted aggregate principal amount of notes of up to C$250 million

* Fairfax Financial - tender offers to buy notes of up to c$250 million consisting of outstanding 7.50pct senior notes due 2019 , 7.25pct senior notes due 2020

* Fairfax Financial - tender offers to buy notes of up to C$250 million also consisting of outstanding 6.40cpct senior notes due 2021

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (toronto time) on Feb. 23, 2017