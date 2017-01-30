Jan 30 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc says DeBerry will continue as a board member of Commerce Union Bancshares following his retirement as chairman and CEO

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc says DeVan D to succeed DeBerry on his retirement