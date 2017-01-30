Jan 30 Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $147.2 million versus $139.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Tessco Technologies Inc - Not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists

* Tessco Technologies Inc - Currently anticipates modest year-over-year revenue growth in Q4

* Tessco Technologies Inc - Q4 results are expected to be significantly lower than in sequential Q3 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: