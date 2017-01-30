UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
Jan 30 Rambus Inc
* Rambus reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $93 million to $98 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06
* Q4 revenue $97.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $96 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus Inc - for Q1 of 2017, company expects revenue to be between $93 million and $98 million
* Rambus Inc - Sees Q1 2017 expects operating costs and expenses to be between $85 million and $88 million
* Q1 revenue view $95.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus Inc- Sees Q1 2017 expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $67 million and $70 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
