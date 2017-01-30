UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Jan 30 Intersil Corp
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $139.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136 million
* Intersil Corp - will not be holding a Q4 results conference call or providing guidance for Q1 of 2017 given pending acquisition by Renesas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.