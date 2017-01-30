UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Jan 30 Advanced Energy Industries Inc
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenues $141 million - $151 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.90 - $1.00
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP operating margins from continuing operations 29% - 31%
* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.84 - $0.94
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $128.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.