UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Jan 31 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill Barrett Corporation provides fourth quarter 2016 commodity price and derivatives update
* Bill Barrett Corp - expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $17.2 million in Q4 due to positive derivative positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.