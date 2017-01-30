UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Jan 30 Packaging Corp Of America :
* Packaging Corporation of America reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees q1 earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Qtrly containerboard production was 962,000 tons
* Packaging Corp Of America- qtrly containerboard inventory was flat compared to year-end 2015 levels
* Qtrly eps, excluding. Items $1.23
* Qtrly reported earnings per share $1.17
* Packaging Corp Of America-in quarter paper volume was lower versus q4 2015,primarily due to previously announced Q4 shutdown of market pulp operations at wallula mill
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.