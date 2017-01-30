Jan 30 Delek Us Holdings Inc

* DELEK US AND DELEK LOGISTICS ANNOUNCE KEVIN KREMKE WILL JOIN THE COMPANIES AS EVP ON APRIL 1

* DELEK US HOLDINGS INC - ASSI GINZBURG'S RESIGNATION OF HIS ROLE AS EVP AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2017

* DELEK US HOLDINGS-KREMKE WILL SERVE AS EVP UNTIL JUNE 1, AT WHICH POINT HE WILL BE NAMED AS EVP, CFO OF CO, DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: