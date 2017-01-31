Jan 31 Headwaters Inc
* Headwaters Incorporated announces results for first
quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $256 million versus I/B/E/S view $258.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Headwaters Inc says expect our sales from net new fly ash
sources to exceed 500,000 tons in 2017
* Headwaters Inc says reaffirm 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance
of $235 to $250 million
* Headwaters Inc says in 2017, we initially forecast between
200,000 and 300,000 tons of net fly ash sales from new supply
contracts
