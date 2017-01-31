Jan 31 Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters Incorporated announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $256 million versus I/B/E/S view $258.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Headwaters Inc says expect our sales from net new fly ash sources to exceed 500,000 tons in 2017

* Headwaters Inc says reaffirm 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $235 to $250 million

* Headwaters Inc says in 2017, we initially forecast between 200,000 and 300,000 tons of net fly ash sales from new supply contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: