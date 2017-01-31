EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
Jan 31 Aetna Inc
* Aetna reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aetna Inc says Q4 total health care medical benefit ratio 82.1 percent versus 81.9 percent
* Aetna Inc says medical membership remained flat at December 31, 2016 compared with September 30, 2016
* Aetna Inc qtrly total revenue $15,727 million versus $15,049 million
* Q4 revenue view $15.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.