Jan 31 Danaher Corp :
* Danaher reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.13 to $3.23
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to
$0.85
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.85 to
$3.95
* Q4 revenue $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.53 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
