Jan 31 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.69 to $2.79
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $5.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.55 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.05 to $4.15
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion
* For Q4 of 2016, alimta generated worldwide revenue of
$541.6 million, which decreased 14 percent compared with Q4 of
2015
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $21.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Cymbalta sales $181.8 million versus $223.6 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share 0.95
* Worldwide Jardiance revenue during Q4 of 2016 was $76.1
million
* In Q4 of 2016, company recognized asset impairment,
restructuring and other special charges of $147.6 million
* Asset impairment, restructuring charges in quarter
associated with costs related to acquisition of Novartis Animal
Health
