Jan 31 Stifel Financial Corp :
* Stifel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $661.4 million versus $581.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Stifel financial corp - we expect difference between GAAP
and non-gaap results in 2017 will be materially less than our
2016 results
* Stifel financial corp says improved market environment is
a solid backdrop for continued organic revenue growth in 2017
* Qtrly net interest income was $74.7 million, a 106.7%
increase compared with q4 of 2015
* Stifel financial -q4 brokerage revenues, defined as
commissions and principal transactions, were $289.7 million, a
1.7% decrease compared with q4 of 2015
* Stifel financial corp - at December 31, 2016, company's
tier 1 leverage capital and tier 1 risk-based capital ratios
were 10.2% and 20.3%, respectively
* Stifel financial corp says q4 asset management and
service fee revenues were $149.5 million, a 15.6% increase
compared with q4 of 2015
