Jan 31 Nustar Energy LP :
* Nustar energy l.p. Reports earnings results for 4q
2016/covers quarterly distribution for 11th consecutive quarter
and third consecutive year
* Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings from continuing operations were $82.6
million
* Nustar Energy LP- sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing
business is expected to generate a $110 million cash payment to
nustar in 2017
* Nustar Energy - sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business
is expected to eliminate $125 million in credit support for
Axeon's asphalt marketing business
* Sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to
increase revenue from terminal leases by $2 million annually
* Nustar Energy - Axeon transaction will eliminate Nustar's
obligation to provide up to $125 million in credit support for
Axeon as per previous agreements
