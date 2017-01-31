Jan 31 Potlatch Corp
* Potlatch corporation reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 revenue $155.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $147.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "2017 outlook assumes that at least 1.2 million housing
units will be built in u.s. This year"
* "Plan to harvest 4.2 million tons in our resource segment
and anticipate selling approximately 20,000 acres in our real
estate segment in 2017"
