* Harley-Davidson reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harley-Davidson Inc - anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of $200 million to $220 million.

* Harley-Davidson Inc - for 2017, harley-davidson anticipates full-year motorcycle shipments to be flat to down modestly in comparison to 2016

* Harley-Davidson Inc - "global competitive environment remains intense"

* Harley-Davidson Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Harley-Davidson expects to ship approximately 66,000 to 71,000 motorcycles

* Harley-Davidson Inc - for full-year 2016, worldwide Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales were down 1.6 percent compared to 2015

* Harley-Davidson Inc - In Q4, worldwide retail sales of new harley-davidson motorcycles declined 0.5 percent

* Harley-Davidson Inc sees full-year 2017 operating and gross margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately in line with 2016