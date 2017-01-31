UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
Jan 31 Harley-davidson Inc :
* Harley-Davidson reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harley-Davidson Inc - anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of $200 million to $220 million.
* Harley-Davidson Inc - for 2017, harley-davidson anticipates full-year motorcycle shipments to be flat to down modestly in comparison to 2016
* Harley-Davidson Inc - "global competitive environment remains intense"
* Harley-Davidson Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Harley-Davidson expects to ship approximately 66,000 to 71,000 motorcycles
* Harley-Davidson Inc - for full-year 2016, worldwide Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales were down 1.6 percent compared to 2015
* Harley-Davidson Inc - In Q4, worldwide retail sales of new harley-davidson motorcycles declined 0.5 percent
* Harley-Davidson Inc sees full-year 2017 operating and gross margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately in line with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly