Jan 31 Scotts Miracle-gro Co :
* Scotts Miracle-Gro reports strong first quarter results;
company-wide sales increase 27% due to acquisitions, strong u.s.
Demand
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.96 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Q1 sales $246.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $4.10
to $4.30
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
