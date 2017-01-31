Jan 31 Avesoro Resources Inc :
* Avesoro Resources Inc - credit committee approval of
revised and improved finance facility terms
* Avesoro Resources Inc - received approval of a revised
term sheet from credit committees of Nedbank Limited and
Firstrand Bank Limited
* Avesoro Resources Inc - rescheduled repayment structure
agreed with no further capital repayments due until 31 march
2018
* Avesoro Resources Inc - senior facility loan tenor
extended by two years until 31 January 2022
* Avesoro Resources Inc - company's lenders have extended
default waiver and standstill agreement announced on 15 December
2017 until 31 march 2017
