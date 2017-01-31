UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Under Armour Inc :
* Qtrly gross margin was 44.8 percent compared with 48 percent in prior year's period
* Under armour reports fourth quarter and full year results; announces outlook for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.41 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 12 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.4 billion
* Chief financial officer, Chip Molloy, has decided to leave company due to personal reasons.
* Under Armour Inc - chief financial officer, Chip Molloy, has decided to leave company
* Under Armour Inc says Molloy will remain with company in an advisory capacity to assist with transition
* Effective February 3, David Bergman, senior vice president, corporate finance, will serve as acting CFO
* Under Armour Inc - David Bergman will serve as acting CFO
* Under Armour Inc - inventory increased 17 percent to $917 million as of December 31, 2016
* Fy2017 revenue view $6.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources