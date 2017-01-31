Jan 31 Under Armour Inc :

* Qtrly gross margin was 44.8 percent compared with 48 percent in prior year's period

* Under armour reports fourth quarter and full year results; announces outlook for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.41 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 12 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.4 billion

* Chief financial officer, Chip Molloy, has decided to leave company due to personal reasons.

* Under Armour Inc says Molloy will remain with company in an advisory capacity to assist with transition

* Effective February 3, David Bergman, senior vice president, corporate finance, will serve as acting CFO

* Under Armour Inc - inventory increased 17 percent to $917 million as of December 31, 2016

* Fy2017 revenue view $6.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S