Jan 31 Manpowergroup Inc
* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted
by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign
currencies compared to prior year
* Manpowergroup reports 4th quarter and full year 2016
results
* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.06 to $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share $1.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Revenues for q4 totaled $5.0 billion
* Manpowergroup inc says for q4 on a constant currency
basis, revenues increased 3% and net earnings per diluted share
increased 17%
* Manpowergroup inc- quarter included a favorable impact due
to an insurance settlement which increased earnings per share by
7 cents
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $4.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
