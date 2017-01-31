Jan 31 United Bankshares Inc

* United bankshares announces increased earnings for the fourth quarter and year of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United bankshares inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $113.3 million, which was an increase of $16.1 million from Q4 of 2015

* Net interest margin of 3.62 pct for Q4 of 2016 was an increase of 6 basis points from net interest margin of 3.56 pct for Q4 of 2015

* Noninterest expense for Q4 of 2016 was $62.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 7 pct

* For quarters ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, provision for loan losses was $5.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively