Jan 31 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Sfl - update on seadrill limited restructuring
* Ship finance international - target is reaching an
agreement on a consensual restructuring plan by end of april
* Ship Finance International - ship finance has not agreed
to terms proposed by seadrill in october 2016 and summarized in
today's filing by seadrill
* Ship Finance International Ltd - implementation of
restructuring plan to occur during q2 of 2017
* Ship Finance International Ltd - in november, company
proposed a more balanced long-term structure through which
seadrill could meet its commitments
* Ship Finance International Ltd - "intend to have a
constructive dialogue with seadrill to find a sustainable path
going forward"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: