Jan 31 Viavi Solutions Inc
* Viavi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing
operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.21 from continuing
operations
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $188 million to $204 million
* Q2 revenue $206.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $197.7
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $199.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: